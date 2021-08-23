Welcome to new advertiser Boiling Fish restaurant

We are pleased to announce our new advertiser Boiling Fish restaurant, located in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood.

Boiling Fish is owned by a husband-and-wife team, and they happily invite you to com try their authentic Chinese cuisine. They serve Pork Ribs with Chili Peppers, Broccoli Beef and Mongolian Chicken. They are located near Ranch Market, the Ballinger Playfield and Esperance Park.

Read our earlier Boiling Fish review here. Eat in or order online for carryout or delivery.

Open Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

22511 Highway 99 Ste 101

Edmonds, WA 98026

425 670 1071