What’s in store at the Edmonds Summer Market Saturday? Peaches, pluots and pickling cukes

The summer harvest is well underway at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. For shoppers looking for pickling cucumbers, this is the week to shop. The weather will be cooler, which is perfect for canning. You will find plenty of freshly harvested cucumbers at Alvarez, Gypsy Rows, Frog Song and Well-Fed Farm, but come early for the best selection. These farms will also be featuring a wide selection of squash, broccoli, radishes, early potatoes, cantaloupes, lettuces, tomatoes and maybe even some early eggplants and peppers.

Looking for peaches? Well, the season has begun. Check out the varieties available at Collins Family, Martin Family and Rest Awhile booths. These peaches are just the beginning of the market season. Full of flavor, they are perfect for making peach pie or crisp. For those looking to can them, be sure to ask the farmers if they are freestone. What does freestone mean? Well, it simply means that the peach will come off the pit (or stone) easily, which means they are easy to work with for cooking, canning or baking.

For those looking for a delicious snacking alternative, pluots are starting to come in. Full of sweet, tangy flavor, they are truly a market treat, and are only available for a few short weeks.

Add to all these options all kinds of berries, eggs, meats, and of course flower bouquets. It is sunflower season, which always makes me smile.

So, come down to the market and join us this Saturday, open 9-2, rain or shine, with plenty of fresh produce and fabulous local art.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager