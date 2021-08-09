What’s the stink at the Edmonds waterfront?

No, it’s not raw sewage and it’s not particularly dangerous. Unpleasant? Oh yes.

“Every year about this time we get lots of rotting algae washing up on our beaches,” explained Edmonds Parks Manager Rich Lindsay. “We call it sea lettuce, but it can also contain several other green and brown algae species. This year it’s especially bad due to the recent very hot weather. The algae washes into the shallow water and up onto the beach and the high temperatures literally cook it.”

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, noxious odors from decaying sea lettuce and other algae can, in some instances, be strong enough to make people feel sick. The rotting seaweed gives off hydrogen sulfide (smells like sewage or rotten eggs) and dimethyl sulfide (smells like boiled seafood – the “low tide” smell). Of these two gases, hydrogen sulfide has the greatest potential health concern. While low-level concentrations in the environment generally do not result in health problems, these odors can annoy people.

Human exposure to low levels of hydrogen sulfide may, at times, cause irritation to eyes, nose or throat. Some people sensitive to such odors can detect hydrogen sulfide at very low concentrations. At higher concentrations, hydrogen sulfide can be a respiratory irritant and may lead to headaches, nausea and vomiting. Hydrogen sulfide can also aggravate asthma. (Read the full bulletin from Department of Ecology here.)

As if mounds of malodorous rotten algae weren’t enough, it is frequently accompanied by a bubbly brown scum lapping the shoreline. This is like the scum that rises to the surface when you steam clams or boil crab, and in this case is another artifact of the recent hot weather that has literally cooked clams, mussels and other shellfish alive in their shells on Washington state beaches. (See article from our news partner The Seattle Times here).

— By Larry Vogel