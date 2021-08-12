Wildfire smoke alert issued for Puget Sound region

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the local public health agencies of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties have issued a wildfire smoke alert starting Thursday through Saturday. Air pollution is increasing due to wildfire smoke and may cause health problems.

According to the announcement, winds are bringing wildfire smoke into the Puget Sound region. Air quality was expected to worsen Thursday and reach levels in many areas of Puget Sound that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include infants, children, and people over 65, or those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors, or are suffering from COVID-19.

The smoke is predicted to continue or worsen on Friday, and some areas may have higher concentrations for short periods of time if additional smoke plumes move into the area. Smoke should begin to clear on Saturday.

Wildfire smoke can cause and worsen many health problems, including:

Asthma attack

Chest pain

Coughing

Fast heartbeat

Headaches

Irritated sinuses

Stinging eyes

Trouble breathing

Both COVID-19 and wildfire smoke affect the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increase health risks, especially for sensitive populations.

When the air looks and smells smoky, it may not be the best time for activities outdoors. Use your best judgement.

Be prepared. Take steps now to be ready once wildfire smoke fills the air.

You can check the air quality forecast regularly at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website.

When air quality reaches conditions that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, the following precautions are advised: