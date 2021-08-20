Woman injured in Lake Serene-area house fire

One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued by firefighters at a two-alarm house fire in the Lake Serene area early Friday morning.

Neighbors called 911 at 2:51 a.m. and reported a house on fire in the 5300 block of 134th Place Southwest in unincorporated Edmonds, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When fire crews arrived, they were told a woman was still inside. Firefighters rescued the woman and she was transported by medic unit to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

No one else was injured. A man and his two sons, ages 21 and 14, were in the home at the time of the fire and got out safely on their own.

Firefighters rescued a dog and used a pet mask to administer oxygen. The dog responded to the treatment and was up and walking around at the fire scene.

Everett Fire Department and Mukilteo Fire Department responded to assist South County Fire. Firefighters had the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Support 7 and Red Cross responded to assist the residents displaced by the fire.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.