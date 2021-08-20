Women’s Equality Day panel discussion set for Aug. 26

The public is welcome to join local women in leadership for a panel discussion on Women’s Equality Day Thursday, Aug. 26.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the U.S. on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

Hear from local women leaders as they share their views around the importance and significance of the 19th Amendment.

The event will be moderated by Alicia Crank, founder of Edmonds International Women’s Day. Those scheduled to appear so far include:

Judge Anna Alexander

Rep.April Berg

Edmonds School Board Member Carin Chase

Rep. Emily Wicks

Register to attend at https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_YetnSd7YTfehVawGJ6t76A