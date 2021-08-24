Woodway Center welcomes Jump Start kindergarteners

The Edmonds School District this week opened the Woodway Center to nearly 100 prospective kindergarteners enrolled in the Jump Start program.

Aiming to address the overcrowding at both Sherwood and Westgate elementary schools, the district repurposed the former-Woodway Elementary School campus to accommodate the influx of kindergartners. The center is set to open Sept. 13 and will serve approximately 200 students enrolled in general education, developmental kindergarten, developmental preschool and ECEAP programs.

Darcy Becker, the district’s early learning programs manager, will oversee Woodway Center. During a virtual meeting, Becker briefed families of students enrolled at the center about what a school day will be like and how to navigate the website. According to a poll, roughly 55% of the attendees were parents of first-time kindergarteners.

The purpose of the Jump Start, Becker says, is to prepare students for what school life will be like for new students. Becker said the program is not academically oriented and focuses more on building social relationships.

“Really the purpose of Jump Start is to build those relationships and connections between the students and the staff,” she said.

Eight classrooms will serve kindergarteners in the Sherwood and Westgate elementary boundaries. Both schools will now have first through sixth graders on campus. One classroom will be for developmental kindergarten. Developmental preschool and ECEAP will both use two classrooms.

The school day will run from 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Lunch will be served and students will eat in their classrooms. There will also be before/after school programming operated by the YMCA.

The district has said it will ensure Woodway Center builds on classroom environments created at Sherwood and Westgate, with play-based and project-based learning.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton