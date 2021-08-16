Woodway Town Council to meet Aug. 16

The Woodway Town Council will meet in a hybrid setting Monday, Aug. 16.

The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 793 898 392#.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Geologic Hazard Code update contract

– Amendments to the Urban Village zone district

– Discussion regarding guest houses/caretaker’s cottages

– Repeal of a resolution regarding sewer service

The entire agenda and packet can be downloaded here.