Workforce Snohomish, Edmonds College awarded $360,000 for Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program

Workforce Snohomish has been awarded $360,000 to fund the Snohomish County Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program. The program provides homeless Snohomish County veterans job training and wrap-around services to assist their reintegration into the American workforce.

Funded through the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service program, the program includes two veteran-focused Employment Navigators located in the Serve Center at the Everett WorkSource Center. These navigators provide in-depth employment assessments, identify appropriate workforce services, and create individualized employment plans. Funds are also available for education, training, and the support services necessary to assist homeless veterans in overcoming their barriers to success.

“We are honored to be able to provide this program for our homeless veteran population through our Employment Navigators and in partnership with Edmonds College,” stated Joy Emory, CEO of Workforce Snohomish. “This is an unparalleled opportunity to bring veterans out of homelessness and into self-sufficiency.”

To better reach veterans exiting the criminal justice system, the program will place a new reentry navigator at the Edmonds College Veterans Resource Center. The navigator will connect with veterans before and after their release, helping them to find housing, employment, and community resources.

“We are excited by this new initiative to support veterans in our community,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Education is often integral to a successful reentry process, and it’s important that we take every opportunity to make our campus resources accessible to formerly incarcerated veterans.”