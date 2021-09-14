Andrew Hay: 2001 Edmonds-Woodway grad never took life for granted

October 11, 1982 – August 8, 2021

Andrew Gerrie McKenzie Hay was born in Seattle, Washington on October 11, 1982 and died at the age of 38 in Spokane, Washington on August 8, 2021, 6 months after being diagnosed with molecular glioblastoma, terminal brain cancer.

Andrew grew up in Edmonds, graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School in 2001, and the University of Michigan in 2005 with a Civil Engineering degree. In 2003 he married his childhood sweetheart, Casey Mulhaney and they had two children, Megan and Thomas. Andrew worked for a mechanical contractor in East Lansing as a Project Manager, then continued, virtually, from Maine, Pennsylvania, and again in Michigan while overseeing the household and children, enabling his wife to continue her path in medicine.

The best words to describe Andrew are conscientious, devoted, analytical, responsible, protective, and dependable. He was the best son, brother, husband and father. He never took life for granted and considered himself a lucky man to have had 18 years of marriage and the ability to see his children reach their early teens.

Andrew leaves behind his wife, Casey Hay, children Megan Hay and Thomas Hay, parents Hal Hay and Cheryl Hay, sister Sarah Hay, mother-in-law Deborah Lopresti, father-in-law Tim Mulhaney, and brother-in-law Joe Lopresti.

A Christian Orthodox funeral and burial were held on August 12th. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date in Edmonds.