Bomb squad called to Woodway after homemade explosive found

A report of a suspicious device in the Town of Woodway Tuesday morning turned out to be a homemade explosive device that was removed by the Everett Police Department’s bomb squad.

That’s according to Edmonds police, which contracts with Woodway to provide police service.

A Town of Woodway employee found the device on a playground in the 24000 block of 113th Place West — near Woodway Town Hall — around 10 a.m., said Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure. Edmonds police called in the Everett police bomb squad, which removed the homemade explosive.

According to police, there were no injuries and no known suspect information.