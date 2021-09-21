Bomb squad called to Woodway after homemade explosive found

3 hours ago 60
A member of the Everett Police Department bomb squad responds to the Woodway incident Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Police Department)

A report of a suspicious device in the Town of Woodway Tuesday morning turned out to be a homemade explosive device that was removed by the Everett Police Department’s bomb squad.

That’s according to Edmonds police, which contracts with Woodway to provide police service.

A Town of Woodway employee found the device on a playground in the 24000 block of 113th Place West — near Woodway Town Hall — around 10 a.m., said Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure. Edmonds police called in the Everett police bomb squad, which removed the homemade explosive.

According to police, there were no injuries and no known suspect information.

 

2 Replies to “Bomb squad called to Woodway after homemade explosive found”

  1. That’s just great. Doesn’t Edmonds police or fire department have their own bomb squad? Just curious. I think we should have one.

    x
    Ignored

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME