Buy a ticket to Shine With Cline Diamond Raffle, and benefit Edmonds Center for Arts

Support Edmonds Center for the Arts by purchasing raffle tickets for the Shine With Cline Diamond Raffle now through Sept. 30. The winner gets to choose between a diamond ring and diamond bracelet, each valued at $5,750 and generously provided by Cline Jewelers.

The raffle ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Tickets are $50 each, with only 250 tickets total, and they are going fast. All proceeds will benefit Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Raffle tickets can be purchased in-person only at Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds (Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) or from the ECA Box Office (Tuesday, noon-5 p.m. and Thursday, noon-4 p.m.) through Sept. 30 or until all tickets are sold.

For more information about the jewelry, visit:

www.clinejewelers.com/catalog/cline/130-566/

and

www.clinejewelers.com/catalog/cline/170-332/