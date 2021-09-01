Campaign notes: Chen hosting Community Safety Town Hall Sept. 9

As the November general election approaches, we are reintroducing our “Election Notes” column, meant to provide brief highlights of news from local candidates running for election this fall. Candidates who want to submit announcements to us for consideration can email myedmondsnews@gmail.com.

Edmonds City Council Position 2 candidate Will Chen will be hosting a Community Safety Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the North Seattle Grace Church, 22727 Hwy 99, Edmonds. The public is invited to discuss community safety issues and solutions in Edmonds. RSVP for event updates at friendsofwill21@gmail.com.