Campaign notes: Crank hosting general election kickoff Sept. 15

Edmonds City Council Position 1 candidate Alicia Crank is hosting a virtual general election campaign kickoff on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom.

You can learn more about her campaign platform and priorities, as well as participate in a Q&A with attendees.

“A lot of things have changed in Edmonds since the original kickoff in February,” she said. “I think it’s a great time to re-engage with residents and community stakeholders on what has transpired over the last few months and exchange ideas on how to move our community forward.”

You can register at tinyurl.com/CrankGenKickoff