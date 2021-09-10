Celebrate the season Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Dahlias and sunflowers. Who knew there were so many varieties? Every week I walk the market and am amazed by the beautiful flowers that our farmers grow, pick and arrange for our customers. In early September, you will find an almost unbelievable selection of dahlias as you wander and shop. Blooms range from smaller than your fist to bigger than a child’s face. As far as the colors, they range from pastels to dark purples. Combine these with the various sunflowers grown by the farmers, and each bouquet is a work of art, unique in their design and colors.

Also making their first real appearance at the market — winter squashes. Last week I found my first spaghetti squash at Gypsy Rows Farm, and it was delicious. These winter squashes are perfect to roast on cooler autumn nights. You can serve them with chicken from Sky Valley Farm, or maybe some pork chops or sausages from Well Fed Farm. Thinking of some fish? Well, Wilson Fish will have plenty of salmon, halibut and cod again this week, both fresh and smoked.

Tomatoes are also hitting their peak now, which means cases are available from many of our farmers, perfect to sauce or can. Add to your sauces some various peppers, or locally grown garlic and onion — so many options to enjoy.

If you don’t have the time to chop or cook – our local processors offer so many delicious options. Salt Blade brings their wide selection of locally made salamis. Junebug Ferments has delicious brines, krauts and shrubs. Bubba has freshly prepared salsas, Deborah has delicious pies, Pete has his toffees, and Culture Shock has their fruity kombuchas. These are just a few of the locally produced items we feature every week at the market. Each item ia made with locally grown produce when possible.

So, start making your shopping lists today, and join us this Saturday. And while you are doing your weekly shopping, take some time to visit with our local artisans. From cutting boards and tea towels to jewelry and photographs, everything sold at the market is made locally and makes perfect, unique holiday gifts.

See you at the market, open five more Saturdays, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager