City of Edmonds offering activities for Suicide Prevention Month

The City of Edmonds is planning activities throughout September for Suicide Prevention Month.

A community panel on mental health and suicide prevention is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., with the goal of fostering discussion and encouraging mental health advocacy. Panelists will include members of the Edmonds School District, the Verdant Health Commission, the Edmonds Senior Center and the American Federation of Suicide Prevention.

During the month, the city will also be promoting a citywide rock painting campaign with messages of hope and caring.

“It has been a challenging time for all of us and it’s important that we check in on our family, friends and neighbors and remind them how much they matter to us. We all can do our part to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention,” said Mayor Mike Nelson.

On Sept. 30, Wendy Burchill from the Snohomish Health District will present a free “Question, Persuade, Refer” suicide prevention training via Zoom.

The City of Edmonds has a webpage that provides updated information and links to all of the events.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month during the Sept. 7 council meeting. Following the proclamation, Snohomish Health District’s Wendy Burchill, gave a presentation on Suicide Prevention in Snohomish County.