City of Edmonds rolls out COVID-19 relief grant applications to residents

The City of Edmonds has launched a new household support grant program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The fund is part of the Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund, which the Edmonds City Council approved in July.

“We have a proven track record of getting our pandemic-relief funds out quickly to those in need, and I’m excited that we can once again get grants out to our residents this year and moving forward through 2024,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “The Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund will provide almost $12 million to help our community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn, as well as fund community infrastructure projects.”

Households and individuals earning no more than 40% of the Edmonds median income will qualify for grants of up to $2,500 for household expenses such as rent, utility bills, child care, medical bills, groceries, gas and car repair bills. Qualifying criteria include individuals and households with an annual income no more than:

5-person household: $45,217

4-person household: $42,098

3-person household: $38,980

2-person household: $35,313

1-person household: $31,782

The online application portal is live and accessible at edmondswa.gov/HHgrants.

Applications will be received on an ongoing basis, with grants awarded continuously for the rest of the year.

The city has engaged the services of two Edmonds-area nonprofit social service agencies to administer the grant disbursement program: Washington Kids in Transition, which helped Edmonds with a similar program in 2020, and the Communities of Color Coalition, which has been assisting Volunteers of America with disbursement of rental assistance grants from Snohomish County.