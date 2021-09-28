Community comes through with birthday kit donations for foster children

A community service project to create birthday kits for Western Washington foster children was deemed a success by event organizers who gathered last weekend to assemble the donations.

“Our community really came through to benefit youth who need a hand and deserve to celebrate their birthdays,” said Baily Sattler, who organized the service component of the event. “We crushed our goal and were able to create 382 birthday bags to deliver to Friends of Youth.”

The original goal was to make 365 birthday packages through the Friends of Youth charity. Community members were invited to help donate birthday celebration items in one of two ways: at on-site donation boxes in the entranceways of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lynnwood and at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church in north Edmonds, or or via an online wish list. Donations included birthday cake mixes, frosting, candles, and small toys for all ages.

Last Saturday, Sept. 25, volunteers gathered to help assemble the kits at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The free event included an outdoor carnival with games, balloons, live music, food, and a visit from the Lynnwood Police Department.

“The response from the community was awesome. We stood back and watched as donation after donation—large and small—arrived daily.” said Tyler Nebeker, who helped coordinate the day’s events. “It showed how even when things are hard, people want to come together, help their neighbors, and bring joy to others.”