Community fundraiser for Bill Anderson Memorial Scope to launch during Bird Fest weekend

The City of Edmonds is inviting the community to help raise funds to purchase a wildlife viewing scope for the Edmonds Marsh in honor of the late Bill Anderson, beloved wildlife photographer and advocate for marsh preservation. Donations will be accepted by the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Sept. 10-Oct. 31, with installation of the scope planned for spring 2022.

The 70-year-old Anderson died Feb. 2, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was well known in Edmonds for his knowledge and fabulous photos of the Edmonds Marsh and its wildlife. His almost weekly photographs in My Edmonds News brought to life the diverse wildlife of the Edmonds Marsh (usually hidden to the naked eye). His generous contribution of wildlife photographs to a variety of venues to help educate the public was recognized by the City of Edmonds, with the mayor proclaiming Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 as Bill Anderson Day in Edmonds.

Anderson was also a founding member of the Puget Sound Bird Fest Planning Committee and a leader in the Special Olympics,

In announcing the Memorial Scope fundraiser, the city noted that on most days, you could find Bill at the marsh photographing birds and other wildlife with his son Daren. His passion for the marsh was matched only by his joy in sharing the experience. If you were lucky enough to find him there, it was almost guaranteed you’d be invited to step up to his scope to learn about whatever had captured his interest that day.

“Bill Anderson was such a beloved Edmonds resident who created so many connections with his love of the marsh and our Edmonds wildlife,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “Installing a permanent wildlife viewing scope in his name is one way we can honor his generous contributions to our community.”

The City of Edmonds is raising $5,000 to purchase a wildlife viewing scope to be installed on Anderson’s favorite viewing platform at the Edmonds Marsh. The selected model is a SeeCoast Mark I telescope with a 20×60 optic optimal for wildlife viewing mounted on an ADA accessible base to give viewers of all abilities the pleasure of watching wildlife in the Marsh.

To donate, mail a check payable to the City of Edmonds to the address below, or call to donate by credit card. Specify that your donation is for the Bill Anderson Memorial Scope Fund. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31, 2021.

The mailing address is:

Edmonds Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services

700 Main St.

Edmonds WA 98020

You can learn more about Bill Anderson’s work and legacy at this year’s Puget Sound Bird Fest online, Sept. 11-12, at pugetsoundbirdfest.com.