Community invited to Edmonds Waterfront Center virtual gala celebration and auction Oct. 2

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will be hosting a virtual gala and auction from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and the community is invited.

“Yes, we were well along in our planning for an official ribbon cutting, week of activities and gala & auction – a chance to finally celebrate with friends in the new center,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “Although not invited, COVID threatened to join the party, so we shifted gears. We decided to postpone the ribbon cutting and week of activities but are going full steam ahead with the gala and auction.”

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has teamed up with Stokes Auction Group to provide an action-packed evening of inspiration, stories and bidding, along with music by Jake Bergevin and the Javatown Orchestra. You can register by clicking on this link or by visiting www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.

“There is always a silver-lining,” Johnson noted. “Imagine attending a gala in your favorite shimmery dress or pajamas and never leaving your couch. Or invite a small group of your closest friends over for your own mini gala including active bidding for group travel packages and activities.”

Here are just a few of the live items you will be able to bid on:

Custom cocktails by Niles Peacock delivered to your home

Rick Steves 7 Day Europe Tour for two plus dinner with Rick

San Juan Getaway to Snug Harbor

One Week in Bali for Eight at Luxury Villa

A Latte-A-Day at the Red Twig for an Entire Year

A Night on the Town in Edmonds

There will also be a raft of silent auction items, from restaurants to unique experiences.

“Even before the new Waterfront Center opened six months ago, we were giving COVID vaccines to seniors in a series of five COVID vaccine popup clinics and offering online classes,” Johnson said. “During 2020 we delivered 9,000 meals to older adults sheltering at home (at no charge). We have provided free tax prep, footcare, blood drives and a range of programs for people of all ages. When there has been a need, the EWC has responded. “