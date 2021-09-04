Community Transit board approves Transit Development Plan

The Community Transit Board of Directors has approved the agency’s 2021-2026 Transit Development Plan, a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated every year. According to a Community Transit announcement, the six-year plan calls for expanding the Swift bus rapid transit network, connecting bus routes to light rail in 2021 and 2024, and increasing bus frequency and daily service hours to provide better access and more transit options in and around Snohomish County.

Community Transit said this year’s Transit Development Plan (TDP) update “highlights the agency’s priority of ensuring a safe and healthy environment for customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; increasing ridership by ensuring former riders feel comfortable returning to transit, and encouraging new customers to use our services; providing equitable access to transit and expanding public engagement and customer research programs; connecting with Link light rail in 2021 and 2024; and expanding and developing new service options.”

This year’s approved plan also includes a positive revenue forecast that exceeds last year’s forecast, laying the groundwork for added transit service. It also takes into account one-time federal stimulus funds that allow Community Transit to offset operating costs and boost its capital infrastructure investments.

The final, approved 2021-2026 TDP is available at communitytransit.org/TDP.

The TDP outlines these priorities for service increases:

Redesigning the commuter bus network to serve Lynnwood City Center Station and Mountlake Terrace Station when light rail opens in 2024

Implementing the new Swift Orange Line and Swift Blue Line expansion, which will connect to light rail in Lynnwood and Shoreline, respectively

Restructuring local routes within the Highway 527 corridor to better connect the Swift Green Line with surrounding neighborhoods

Restructuring local routes in Lynnwood to better complement the Swift Orange Line and provide more connections between Swift and surrounding neighborhoods

Providing improvements to local route frequency and daily service hours, as well as possible new service in North and East Snohomish County

Development of new service options, such as microtransit, with an initial pilot project underway in Lynnwood

Public outreach will begin this fall to solicit input for many of these service changes.

The TDP outlines capital infrastructure investment in these areas: