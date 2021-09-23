Community Transit to host virtual trip planning sessions Sept. 24, 27 for Snohomish County bus riders

Community Transit will hold two webinars Friday, Sept. 24 and Monday, Sept. 27 to help riders learn more about how to transfer to light rail at Northgate Station. These virtual trip planning sessions will be especially helpful for riders who travel between the University of Washington and/or downtown Seattle, and Snohomish County.

These are virtual events, held on Zoom. To join, go to facebook.com/communitytransit/events or use provided Zoom links. No registration is required. Sessions will be recorded and posted for later viewing.

The dates and Zoom links are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 24 at noon https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86378086789?pwd=WnNpakR0TmRRcFp2dkFvbEJLVTZOdz09

Passcode: 113940



Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86181538947?pwd=dDJuMjE2cktFRTZEaCtHdUpHcDlLdz09

Passcode: 059605



Starting Oct. 2, Community Transit will redirect its 800-series bus routes to connect to the 1 Line (Link) at Northgate Station instead of going to the U District and University of Washington. Riders can complete their trips on light rail, which will depart Northgate every eight minutes during peak times. Light rail travel time from Northgate to the U District is expected to take six minutes, and from Northgate to downtown Seattle, the trip is expected to take 14 minutes. Sound Transit routes 511, 512, and 513 will also connect to light rail at Northgate instead of going to downtown Seattle.