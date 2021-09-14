Councilmember Olson hosting town halls on budget priorities

As the Edmonds City Council prepares its budget priorities for the 2022 budgeting session, Councilmember Vivian Olson will be holding six town hall meetings throughout the city to hear from residents.

Choose the town hall closest to you or the one that best fits your schedule; each meeting will last approximately one hour. “I look forward to learning the people’s priorities for spending in the different parts of town, and making sure the mayor and council get that feedback in time for the 2022 budget talks and decisions,” Olson said.

The town hall gatherings will be outdoors for added safety as COVID-19 and the Delta variant remain an ongoing concern. Minimal seating will be provided; attendees are advised to bring a blanket or folding chairs and your own water and snacks. Plan to dress for drizzle or the cold as the town halls will only be rescheduled if heavy rains occur. In the coming days, should Snohomish County mandate masks for outdoor gatherings, please bring a mask.

The Town Hall Schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 18 – three locations

10:30 a.m. Pine Ridge Park – 20330 83rd Ave. W. in the parking lot

1 p.m. Mathay-Ballinger Park – 24100 78th Pl. W.

3:30 p.m. Frances Anderson Center Amphitheater – 700 Main St.

Thursday, Sept. 23

6 p.m. Haines Wharf Park – 16121 75th Pl. W.

Saturday, Sept. 25

10:30 am Seaview Park – 80th Avenue West and 186th Street Southwest

Thursday, Sept. 30

6 p.m. Hickman Park – 23700 104th Ave. W.

If you have questions, contact Vivian Olson at vivian.olson@edmondswa.gov or 425-361-8176.