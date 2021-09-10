County outdoor burn ban modified to allow recreational fires

Due to reduced fire danger, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office has modified its burn ban from Stage 2 to Stage 1, effective Sept. 10. The Stage 1 ban will allow recreational fires in approved fire pits.

Recreational fires are less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are for cooking and pleasure purposes only. Recreational fires can’t be within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials. Conditions that could cause a fire to spread within 25 feet of a structure shall be eliminated prior to ignition. Recreational fires must be monitored at all times and must have a water source readily available; at a minimum, a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water.

This burn ban will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor burning is prohibited at all times in the cities of Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. During the time of this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited throughout unincorporated properties of Snohomish County as well as within the city limits of these Snohomish County cities. People living within an incorporated city or town not listed above are advised to check with your local fire department for current burning ban information.

In the event of a “Red Flag Warning,” all outdoor burning shall be prohibited immediately, including recreational fires, without further notice. A Red Flag Warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service in the United States to inform the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread. To the public, a Red Flag Warning means high fire danger with increased probability of a quickly spreading vegetation fire in the area within 24 hours.

All outdoor burn permits are suspended until this ban is lifted. Contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.