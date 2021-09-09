Edmonds Art Beat: Don’t miss these wonderful opportunities to enjoy local art

Uptown Evening Market – Thursday is last night

Don’t miss out on the third and final of three community evening markets this summer in the Highway 99 neighborhood. The market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99 (behind Safeway). It features musical entertainment from Ian Dobson “Pan Leggo” on steel drums at 4:15 p.m. and Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a variety of vendors selling crafts, produce and food. Check out the event here.

Dear Edmonds Community Art Show!

Last year, 89 artists created 1,047 handmade greeting cards to extend outreach during the pandemic. You might remember reading about this endeavor to get 1,000 greeting cards from Edmonds and surrounding areas. Edmonds business Create Next Steps spearheaded this event and is now using 65 of the submissions in a fundraising effort to support Edmonds Food Bank, Washington Kids in Transition and the Edmonds Waterfront Center. You can see the collection on the following dates and times at 611 Main St., Edmonds: Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

September Art Walk happening Thursday, Sept 16

Next week will be the third Thursday of the month. I know, you are wondering how that could have possibly happened so fast, but it is here and it will be fabulous. While you can see art at the featured locations all month long, starting Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. there are many featured events and artists. (Please follow all masking guidelines for indoor areas).

Locations and artists for September’s Art Walk Edmonds:

Aria Studio Gallery | Joan Archer and Leah Goodwin

ARTspot | ARTspot Staff

Berkshire Hathaway | Jeanne Ferraro

Cascadia Art Museum | Nicholaus Clawson

Christopher Framing & Fine Art | Gegham Abrahamyan

Coldwell Banker Bain | Joyce Donaldson, Delores Pierce-Haugland, Anna Choi Lee, Mary Ann Case, Dorcus Harb and Dawn Ambley

Cole Gallery | Michele Usibelli, Brooke Wetzel, Kathie Odom, Jane Hunt, Silas Thompson and Kenneth Yarus

Create Next Steps | Dear Edmonds Handmade Greeting Card Show

Crow | Angelina May

Driftwood Modern | Over 25 artists

Edmonds Bookshop | Jennifer Bardsley

Edmonds Art Studio Tour | Multiple Artists and Locations

Edmonds Vision Center | Katie Dean

Gallery North | Tom Saknit

Interiors of Edmonds | David Marty

Maize & Barley | Irene Rex

Pelindaba Lavender | Melissa Luna

Salt & Iron | Kait Schoeb

Windermere Real Estate | Sam Woods-Smith

Don’t forget, next week is the Edmonds Art Studio Tour!

Get it on your calendar now. Sept. 18-19, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour event will be an in-person engagement. Artists’ studios will be open to those interested in purchasing handmade works. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about each artist’s creative process and get an exclusive view of the artist’s work during the tour.

There will be live demonstrations of artists’ techniques throughout the weekend. Each artist chosen for the annual studio tour is based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.