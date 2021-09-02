Edmonds Art Beat: Music happening this weekend — plus theatre, art tours and an author event

This is the last weekend to enjoy Walkable Main Street and Music at Walkable Main Street

Saturdays and Sundays have given us an opportunity to enjoy Main Street without cars and a wonderful Main Street Stage with a variety of musicians. This weekend is the last of these events. On Saturday, the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo will play from 2:30 to 4 p.m., followed by Ray & Jose Mariachi from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Main Street stage is located on Main Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Mystical Steel performing Saturday at the Plaza

Steel Magic Northwest’s adult community steelband group, Mystical Steel, will be performing Saturday, Sept. 4 from 2-4 p.m.. at the plaza just north of Arnie’s Restaurant (by the Edmonds Fishing Pier.) A great way to enjoy some music by the beach! To learn more about Steel Magic Northwest, click here.

Reminder: Edmonds Art Studio Tour to be hosted in person

Get it on your calendar now. Sep. 18-19, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour event will be an in-person community engagement. Artists’ studios will be open to those interested in purchasing handmade works. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about each artist’s creative process and get an exclusive view of the artist’s work during the tour. There will be live demonstrations of artist’s techniques throughout the weekend. Each artist chosen for the annual studio tour is based on specific criteria, including a connection to the Edmonds community.

The work being displayed will also be featured on each artist’s website, all accessible via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website.

The Phoenix Theatre announces 2021-2022 season tickets on sale

Season 14 is on! After a year of being closed down, The Phoenix Theatre announces that 2021-2022 season tickets are available. You can subscribe here. Opening night will happen on Oct. 1 with Moliere’s The Miser translated by David Chambers. To learn more about the season, click here. When you subscribe, you have guaranteed tickets and enjoy a discount on admission. You also get first choice of seating.

Virtual Author event with local author Jennifer Bardsley, writing as Louise Cypress, and her newest book Quick Fix

Join the Edmonds Bookshop on a Facebook Live with Edmonds author Jennifer Bardsley, who has recently released the book Quick Fix writing as Louise Cypress. The book is a young adult science fiction thriller about three teens caught in a bioterrorism plot to destroy Seattle. To learn more about her books, click here. The event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 6-7 p.m. There will also be a sidewalk signing on Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. To learn about all the Facebook events available at the Edmonds Bookshop, click here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.