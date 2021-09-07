Edmonds Center for Arts presents ‘Shine’ online auction Sept. 17-24

From Sept. 17-24, Edmonds Center for the Arts will present Shine, a weeklong online fundraising auction.

Registration is free and all are welcome.

The online auction opens at noon Friday, Sept. 17

Among the items available for bid:

Five nights at a sun-filled, architect-designed home on Whidbey Island.

A 4-hour Puget Sound cruise onboard a new 30-foot, double-deck Ranger Tug Cruiser.

An Instant Wine Cellar including 60-plus bottles of wine – multiple varietals.

A six-course dinner with wine parings prepared by Tim Morris, owner of Epulo Bistro.

To learn more and register, visit ec4arts.ejoinme.org/shine.

You can also support ECA by donating an auction item through this online procurement form. Or order one or more items from ECA’s Amazon Wish List.

Questions? Contact Katherine Smith at katherine@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9494.