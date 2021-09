Edmonds Chamber announces Classic Car Show winners

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, held in downtown Edmonds Sept. 12.

First Place only

Truck Modified: 1932 Ford Truck, Tom Mattingly

Truck Stock: 1946 Dodge Power Wagon, Terry Nelson

Orphan – Foreign: 1969 Triumph GT-6, Tom Sewell

Orphan – American: 1969 Oldsmobile/Hurst, Tom Packem

Foreign: 1970 Fiat 124, Sean Hare

Custom: 1940 Lincoln Zypher, Ray Polletti

Convertible: 1951 Jaguar XK120, Greg Wilson

Best Engine Swap: 1968 Ford Mustang V12, Brent

Best Interior: 1967 Chevrolet C10 Truck, Zack Trecor

Unrestored Survivor: 1968 Citroen DS19, Frederic

Best Station Wagon: 1956 Chevrolet Nomad, Bob Worley

Best In-Progress: 1990 Ram D-350 Truck, Andrew Nielson

Best ’80s-’90s ride: 1987 Buick Regal Turbo, Jason Ree

Class awards

Muscle 1st: 1967 Camaro, Paul Rardna

Muscle 2nd: 1970 Ford Mustang, Craig Johnson

Street Rod 1st: 1934 Dodge Humpback, Carl Frost

Street Rod 2nd: 1929 Ford Truck, Jerry Gernert

Roadster 1st: 1959 MGA, Dan Hendrick

GM 1st: 1934 Chevrolet, Wes Herbert

GM 2nd: 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, Bruce Green

FoMoCo 1st: 1963 Ford Fairlane, Terry Havenar

FoMoCo 2nd: 1978 Ford Mustang Cobra, Jeff Green

Mopar 1st: 1972 Dodge Duster, Mike Woolery

Mopar 2nd: 1966 Dodge Charger, Barry Hassan

Awards

Best Patina: 1951 Willys Pickup, Greg Wright

Built Not Bought: 1971 Datsun 510 Bluebird, Damon Chesterfield

Most Radical Build: 1968 VW, Rick Rittierodt

Most Likely to Get a Ticket: 1969 Chevelle, Herb Maker Community winners

People’s Choice: 1967 Volvo 1800S, James Snyder

Ray Sittauer Old Timer’s Award: 1929 Lincoln, Allen Rustad

Best in Show: 1967 Chevy El Camino, Tom Mattingly