Edmonds Chamber awards second WISH Fund grant to Plum Tree Plaza fire victim   

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation Wednesday announced that another business that suffered damage during an arson fire at Edmonds’ Plum Tree Plaza has received $1,000 through its WISH Fund disaster recovery grant program.

The early morning three-alarm fire that broke out at the Plum Tree Plaza Sept. 11 engulfed and destroyed several businesses, and all the remaining businesses received smoke and water damage, with a total of 14 businesses impacted.

The Wonton Noodle House, which suffered smoke damage and the complete loss of their inventory, is the second Plum Tree Plaza business to receive a WISH Fund grant. Qin Xi’an Noodles, which was heavily damaged in the fire, received a $1,000 grant earlier this month.

“The Edmonds Chamber Foundation is happy to be able to award more WISH Fund grants to those in need.” said Lillyan Hendershot, president of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation board.

“Thanks to the generous support of the South County Firefighter Foundation and individual donations the WISH Fund, we are now able to provide up to six grants to businesses affected by this fire.” said Greg Urban, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “We still need your help to raise another $8,000 to support every business in the plaza. Donations to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation (501c3) and the WISH Fund are tax deductible.”

To donate or learn more about the WISH Fund, visit: http://edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund