Edmonds Chamber Classic Car Show takes over downtown streets

Posted: September 12, 2021 30

Cloudy skies Sunday didn’t keep car enthusiasts away from the annual Edmonds Classic: Car & Motorcycle Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

While the show was free, attendees could vote for their favorite cars for $1, with all money benefiting the chamber’s Edmonds 4th of July celebration and fireworks.

Erin Zackey of Edmonds and daughter Hazel fit right in at the car show with their 1950s outfits. (Photo by Larry Vogel)

