Edmonds Chamber Classic Car Show takes over downtown streets

Cloudy skies Sunday didn’t keep car enthusiasts away from the annual Edmonds Classic: Car & Motorcycle Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
While the show was free, attendees could vote for their favorite cars for $1, with all money benefiting the chamber’s Edmonds 4th of July celebration and fireworks.
