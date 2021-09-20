Edmonds City Council challengers continue to lead incumbents in fundraising, spending

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

With just six weeks to go before the Nov. 2 general election, campaign activity – and fundraising – are picking up across the entire slate of local candidates. This report brings you up to date as of Sept. 19, with the latest information from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

The November 2021 ballot will ask voters to choose between two candidates for each of the open positions in Edmonds. Council Position 1 pits incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challenger Alicia Crank. For Position 2, Janelle Cass and Will Chen will face off, neither of whom have previous elected-office experience. Finally, former city councilmember and 2019 mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott is challenging 11-year city council incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3. (More information on other local races is available on the PDC website).

The latest numbers show each of the non-incumbents gaining around $3,000 since our last report (Aug. 25), amassing more than $30,000 in total contributions, and reporting spending in excess of $18,000. The two running to retain their positions – Fraley-Monillas and Johnson – show contributions of less than half that, and considerably less spending.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Sunday, September 19. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

— By Larry Vogel