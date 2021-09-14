Edmonds City Council schedules executive session for Sept. 17

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a virtual special meeting for 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 — an executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

This meeting will be held using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

The public can view the call to order and roll call, but the executive session is closed to the public. When the council returns from executive session, any action taken as a result of that discussion will be publicly announced.