Edmonds Food Bank’s Empty Bowl event now outdoors

Save the date for the Edmonds Food Bank Empty Bowl fundraising speakeasy on Thurday, Sept. 23 at the Edmonds Yacht Club. This year’s theme is Roaring ’20s. Come dressed in your ritzy flapper dress or, go with the 2020’s and come in your PJs or comfy pants.

Due to the changing nature of this pandemic, the Edmonds Food Bank has pivoted from an indoor dining experience to an outdoor speakeasy, organizers announced. Chef Navi and Chef Dane will be providing soup to go, and Cottage Bakery will be offering fresh bread. There will be a dessert-to-go table for purchase. Come prepared to have some fun with games, auction items and a very short presentation on why the food bank is so important. Masks are required and proof of vaccination must be shown at the entrance.

Tickets are $40 and include a hand-crafted art bowl to take home, two soups and bread to take home, and access to the super secret patio speakeasy at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

Even before the pandemic hit, some 13.7 million households, or 10.5% of all U.S. households, experienced food insecurity at some point during 2019, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That works out to more than 35 million Americans who last year were either unable to acquire enough food to meet their needs, or uncertain of where their next meal might come from. The coronavirus pandemic has only worsened the problem. According to researchers at Northwestern University, food insecurity more than doubled as a result of the economic crisis brought on by the outbreak, hitting as many as 23% of households earlier this year.

Each month the food bank needs 1,750 gallons of milk, 3,000 volunteer hours and 170,000 pounds of food. The food bank serves an average of 327 families every week, in addition to supporting Neighbors in Need and the Hygiene Station weekly. They also serve 75 at the monthly College Place school distribution.

Can’t make it but still want to contribute? Stop by Glazed and Amazed (514 Main St.), purchase a bowl for $20 and have a painting party. Glazed and Amazed will donate a portion of your fee to the Edmonds Food Bank and fire the bowl to be used at the event. Deadline is Sept. 19.

Tickets are available at www.edmondsfoodbank.org/events. Learn more about the Edmonds Food Bank at www.edmondsfoodbank.org.