Edmonds Kind of Play: School district COVID protocols, free meals and a new Sno-Isle Libraries app

There was a lot to learn in the first full week of school. For starters, the Kennelly Keys in Lynnwood doesn’t seem to have the same hours as they had pre-pandemic, but then again, I don’t have the same memory as I did pre-pandemic. I found this out when I got two days notice to get a saxophone and I showed up to a locked front door. For now, they are closed Sunday and Monday with a little more straightforward process and limited access to browsing when they are open. We were able to get everything we needed, including a mask that is used while playing, and were on our way. For more information on their hours and instrument rental you can visit KennellyKeysMusic.com

Seahawks fans — including those in schools and otherwise dressed-up offices — celebrate Blue Friday. I was able to get a youth Seahawks t-shirt for $7.99 at Marshall’s next to the Alderwood Mall this week and there were more than one type of tee. I also saw some at Target when I was there for the one school supply that is getting the most use, the erasable pen.

I also learned I didn’t know enough about the COVID protocol in the Edmonds School District as a couple of friends got the “close contact” email about their student and we talked about what was next for them and their return to school. If you’re looking for more information, the Edmonds School District has a COVID Health/Safety page on their website with the answers to many of your questions about what a “close contact” is, the guidelines for distance between students in the classroom, and a COVID Dashboard showing COVID cases at each school and how many people are considered close contacts — “per updated guidelines from Snohomish Health District, the district will only track close contacts that took place within the district.” The COVID Health & Safety Handbook, which is updated “as new guidelines are released,” can answer questions about the plan for classrooms and additionally P.E. and band/music classrooms. It also has the general definition of a “close contact,” though it says “the definition of a close contact may vary in some situations and the ultimate determination of a close contact is made by the local health jurisdiction during its investigation.” The COVID Dashboard shows COVID cases and close contacts by school, the number of cases per school from the week prior, and the number of total cases in the district per week. For more information you can find the page and the dashboard at Edmonds.Wednet.Edu.

The next items I found on social media this week. The Edmonds School District Food and Nutrition Services is providing FREE breakfast and lunch at all schools for this school year. I just learned that they are also offering FREE breakfast and lunch for curbside pick up! All kids ages 1 to 18 can pick up meals Monday through Thursday at Lynnwood High School from 3 to 3:30 pm. On Thursday, they provide an extra breakfast and lunch for Friday. They are hoping to add more pickup locations soon. They are great at updating their social media, which you can find at Facebook.com/ESDschoolmeals.

Sno-Isle Libraries has a new app. This is very exciting news as I have their site bookmarked to my phone’s home screen. I know there are options via Libby, which I used for audiobooks, but none of the latest app connections to the library had the same feel when searching for and placing holds on books as the site. Jessica Krill, a member of the Sno-Isle Libraries App Development team, said this new app “offers faster, phone-friendly access to some of the library system’s most popular web services.” After downloading the new app, which can be found in app stores by searching “Sno-Isle Libraries,” I am very thrilled to report that I found it to be just what Krill said, fast and phone-friendly, enough so that I deleted the bookmark to the site off my homescreen.

The top of the home screen shows if you have books overdue, due soon or on hold. Thankfully, it also shows “Fees Due” at the top — I have needed to see this option more than I am comfortable admitting during the pandemic. Per my newly downloaded app, I have no fees due and one book “due soon.” You can find the latest info on the new app and further instructions to download it onto your phone at Sno-Isle.org.

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for applicants. This youth-led commission aims to “ protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the city council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities.” Applicants for the four available positions must be entering 9th to 12th grade and live in Edmonds. During the school year, the commission meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Wednesday, from 6-7:30 p.m., currently via Zoom. The term on the youth commission lasts two years and while incoming seniors are welcome to apply, their terms end in June of their graduation year. The application deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 22 and the selection process includes an interview with members of the Edmonds City Council. For more information and to submit your application, visit EdmondsWA.gov/YouthCommission.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.