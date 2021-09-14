Edmonds Lions Club to be at the summer market Sept. 18

If you plan to visit the Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market this Saturday, Sept. 18, look for the Edmonds Lions Club table.

Club members will be passing out free items such as reading glasses, cases, glass wipes and cleaner, plus decorated rocks for your garden or home. Depending on the weather, there may also be new books available.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Edmonds.