Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 23-30, 2021

Aug.23

24200 block 107th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between man and his adult daughter.

3600 block 122nd Street Northeast: Edmonds police assisted the Marysville Police Department with attempting to locate multiple burglary suspects.

21900 Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A suspect driver was cited for a hit-and-run collision.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business.

21600 block 78th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while parked in front of a residence.

400 block Admiral Way: Windows A vehicle window was smashed. Nothing was reported stolen.

1500 block 9th Avenue North: Police responded to a dispute between neighbors.

22100 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for breaking a glass door during an argument with his girlfriend.

Aug. 24

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Property damage was reported at a hospital.

22100 block Highway 99: License plates were reported missing from a car dealership and one was reported stolen.

400 3rd Avenue South: A car was damaged.

400 block 7th Avenue South: A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle.

22900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

8000 block 192nd Street Southwest: A man told police he was concerned about his ex-girlfriend’s drinking habits. He also said she might be physically abusing her children.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident fell victim to a computer scam and money was reported stolen.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man threatened his neighbor.

2200 block 213th Place Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Brier Police Department with an in-progress residential burglary. The incident was later discovered to be unfounded.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Aug. 25

1000 block Puget Drive: A local business was burglarized.

23700 Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest:Someone attempted to rob an ATM at a bank.

21400 block Highway 99: Police responded to a road rage incident where one driver pulled a gun on another.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman punched a man multiple times. She said he was harassing her.

23600 block Highway 99: Meat and beer were stolen from a grocery store.

16100 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a robbery suspect.

Aug. 26

19500 block Highway 99: Edmonds police took photographs of a man arrested in Lynnwood and his vehicle in connection with multiple burglaries in Edmonds.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject reported inappropriate behavior by the Edmonds Municiple Court and was referred to the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: Police responded to a dispute where coffee was thrown around and a scratch was found on a car door.

8900 block Bowdoin Way: A rear license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An employee at a local business received a harassing letter at work.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman lost her wallet while shopping.

400 block Admiral Way: A plane crashed into Puget Sound after reported engine failure. No one was reported injured.

100 block Edmonds Street: A man was arrested after trespassing at a local residence.

22200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

23400 block Highway 99: A vehicle parked at a business was broken into and backpack with personal items was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested after assaulting a store employee.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man assaulted his girlfriend during a dispute.

Aug. 27

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight in a parking lot, with items reported stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business.

15700 block 72nd Avenue West: A mailbox was pried open and mail was taken.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to an argument between roommates who used to be in a relationship.

300 block Howell Way: A woman wanted police to document an ongoing issue with her apartment complex management.

24100 block Highway 99: Property was stolen from a department store.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject ate food and left without paying. The restaurant chose not to press charges.

Aug. 28

23900 block 84th Avenue West: A man threatened to kill his wife during an argument.

225th Place Southwest/100th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

600 block Bell Street: A traffic complaint led to a DUI arrest.

21900 block Highway 99: A bike was stolen while the owner was at work.

400 block Admiral Way: Juveniles were cited for having open alcohol containers in a vehicle.

400 block Admiral Way: Police responded to an argument between strangers at a dog park.

Aug. 29

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

700 block Elm Street: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of a residence.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was sexually assaulted at a friend’s house.

8400 block 220th Street Southwest: Property was stolen from vehicles parked in the victim’s driveway.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who was previously removed from a business returned and stole items. The subject was booked into jail.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman stole from a store and left the area before police arrived.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was pepper sprayed after threatening to smash in a victim’s face.

7300 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft occurred.

20400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for multiple warrants and booked into jail.

7400 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Aug. 30

23100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

400 block Main Street: A resident lost a backpack in downtown Edmonds.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A subject attempted to purchase a dog via an online ad, but the dog was never delivered.

8400 block 218th Street Southwest: A knife was stolen out of a vehicle.

9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A member of a church lent a religious relic to a priest who has misplaced it and left the state. The lender believes it was stolen.

100 block Ferry Lane: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton