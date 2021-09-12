Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2021

Aug. 30

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

23100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for outstanding warrant.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

22500 block Highway 99: A man left a business with a shopping cart full of alcohol without paying.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A subject attempted to purchase a dog online, but the dog was never delivered.

8400 block 218th Street Southwest: A knife was stolen out of a vehicle.

21600 block Highway 99: A debit card was stolen and used to make fraudulent charges.

9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A member of a church lent a religious relic to a priest who has now misplaced it and left the state. The lender believes it was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for theft after taking multiple items from a local business.

100 block Ferry Lane: Police responded to a verbal disturbance.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported. No assault occurred.

Aug. 31

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a court order.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman told police a man has been harassing her and put a tracking device and drugs on her.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was smashed and items were stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for theft and obstruction after refusing to identify himself.

8400 block 198th Place Southwest: A stolen credit card was used to make fraudulent charges at a grocery store.

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal dispute occurred between a mother and daughter.

8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after driving off the road.

21600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to use a counterfeit bill.

Sept. 1

200 block Southwest Everett Mall: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with locating a burglary suspect. The burglary suspect was detained by police after the police dog trailed the human scent from a hole in the fence to where the suspect was located.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from 7-Eleven.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a local diner for causing disturbance.

Sept. 2

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

3900 block Smith Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department in attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The search was discontinued due to difficulty in accessing additional search areas and the suspect was not located.

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen from a front porch.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who was previously trespassed from a business returned and shoplifted.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot.

Sept. 3

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for intentionally damaging a vehicle.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: A bike was stolen from a storage unit.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman reported jewelry was stolen while she was in a local store parking lot.

22100 block 93rd Place West: Police responded to an argument between a dating couple.

22500 block Highway 99: Alcohol was stolen from a drug store.

Sept. 4

23200 block Highway 99: Multiple vehicles had windows broken and items stolen from inside.

9300 block 215th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted with a subject overdosing on narcotics. The subject was revived and transported to the hospital.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius parked in apartment complex parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Child Protective Services took custody of 3-year-old child after the child’s mother was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation.

Sept. 5

15700 block Main Street: Edmonds police assisted another law enforcement agency with translating.

8200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A subject, possibly on narcotics, was seen loitering near a trail bordering a residential apartment complex. The subject was contacted but there was no evidence of a crime.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman had money stolen through a Craigslist scam.

Sept. 6

17900 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located and it was later discovered he left on a motorcycle.

22000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after being found passed out in a vehicle.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Edmonds police assisted with recovering a stolen motorcycle located in an apartment complex parking lot.

200 block Beach Place: A woman was trespassed from a residence after she was found sleeping on the front porch.

100 block Main Street: A woman was removed from a location after causing disturbance over wearing a mask.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between two adults. No arrests were made.

300 block Main Street: A woman was removed from a local diner for causing a disturbance.