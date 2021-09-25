Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-20, 2021

Sept. 14

22000 block Highway 99: A window was broken at a phone store and someone attempted to break in.

23600 block Highway 99: A disturbance between two shoppers was reported at a discount store.

6800 block 220th Street Southwest Warrant: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted another agency with a search of an in-custody suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

Sept. 15

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

23600 block Highway 99: Identification documents and a cell phone were stolen.

240th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A business sign was tagged with graffiti.

300 block Main Street: A customer was removed from a restaurant after not being able to pay their bill.

22000 block Highway 99: Two people were removed from a gas station.

1100 block A Avenue South: Edmonds police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for stealing from a store.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex.

Sept. 16

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

9100 block Bowdoin Way: Edmonds police responded to a theft reported at a garage that was related to another theft in the area.

100 block West Dayton Street: Edmonds police assisted a social worker on a call with a male subject.

22200 block Highway 99: A man purchased a vehicle with a fake bank check.

23600 block Highway 99: A possibly stolen vehicle eluded officers after they initiated a traffic stop.

Sept. 17

8200 block 242nd Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located and recovered by police.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested after refusing to leave the hospital after being discharged.

8500 block 200th Street Southwest: A student at Maplewood Parent Cooperative School reported being assaulted by staff members.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A transient woman caused a disturbance at a grocery store and was removed.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was charged with third-degree theft after shoplifting from a store.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police responded to a verbal domestic argument.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel after refusing to leave.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported their neighbor pointed a gun at them.

Sept. 18

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend during an argument.

22600 block Highway 99: A delivery driver said a gas station employee made a threat involving a knife.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman suspected of having a warrant was contacted but police were unable to confirm her identity.

16100 block 75th Place West: A resident reported ongoing harassment from a neighbor.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued over a TV.

23600 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a passerby after the victim refused to give him money. The subject was arrested and additionally charged with resisting arrest.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a store for loitering.

7600 block 173rd Street Southwest: A victim reported being extorted for gift cards after exchanging intimate images.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a basket full of groceries from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was captured on video stealing a $100 bill from an open store register.

Sept. 19

3900 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted another agency in investigating reports of gunfire.

22100 block Highway 99: A suspicious vehicle investigation resulted in a man and woman being arrested for outstanding warrantss

19000 block 88th Avenue West: A locked mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A resident discovered their vehicle was vandalized with several scratches while parked along the roadway.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported their truck was stolen while visiting family in the area.

Sept. 20

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Edmonds police assist the Lynnwood Police Department with searching for two burglary suspects.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen.

22200 block 100th Avenue West: An unknown suspect cut the lock from a parked trailer and stole tools.

1000 block B Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a a vehicle.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: A subject requested a welfare check on their ex and kids.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a housing dispute regarding children between family members.