Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-20, 2021

Sept. 14
22000 block Highway 99: A window was broken at a phone store and someone attempted to break in.
23600 block Highway 99: A disturbance between two shoppers was reported at a discount store.
6800 block 220th Street Southwest Warrant: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted another agency with a search of an in-custody suspect.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
Sept. 15
10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A man was arrested for domestic assault.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.
23600 block Highway 99: Identification documents and a cell phone were stolen.
240th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A business sign was tagged with graffiti.
300 block Main Street: A customer was removed from a restaurant after not being able to pay their bill.
22000 block Highway 99: Two people were removed from a gas station.
1100 block A Avenue South: Edmonds police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
22100 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for stealing from a store.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex.
Sept. 16
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
9100 block Bowdoin Way: Edmonds police responded to a theft reported at a garage that was related to another theft in the area.
100 block West Dayton Street: Edmonds police assisted a social worker on a call with a male subject.
22200 block Highway 99: A man purchased a vehicle with a fake bank check.
23600 block Highway 99: A possibly stolen vehicle eluded officers after they initiated a traffic stop.
Sept. 17
8200 block 242nd Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located and recovered by police.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested after refusing to leave the hospital after being discharged.
8500 block 200th Street Southwest: A student at Maplewood Parent Cooperative School reported being assaulted by staff members.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A transient woman caused a disturbance at a grocery store and was removed.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was charged with third-degree theft after shoplifting from a store.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police responded to a verbal domestic argument.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel after refusing to leave.
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported their neighbor pointed a gun at them.
Sept. 18
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend during an argument.
22600 block Highway 99: A delivery driver said a gas station employee made a threat involving a knife.
22100 block Highway 99: A woman suspected of having a warrant was contacted but police were unable to confirm her identity.
16100 block 75th Place West: A resident reported ongoing harassment from a neighbor.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued over a TV.
23600 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a passerby after the victim refused to give him money. The subject was arrested and additionally charged with resisting arrest.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a store for loitering.
7600 block 173rd Street Southwest: A victim reported being extorted for gift cards after exchanging intimate images.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a basket full of groceries from a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was captured on video stealing a $100 bill from an open store register.
Sept. 19
3900 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted another agency in investigating reports of gunfire.
22100 block Highway 99: A suspicious vehicle investigation resulted in a man and woman being arrested for outstanding warrantss
19000 block 88th Avenue West: A locked mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A resident discovered their vehicle was vandalized with several scratches while parked along the roadway.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported their truck was stolen while visiting family in the area.
Sept. 20
4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Edmonds police assist the Lynnwood Police Department with searching for two burglary suspects.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen.
22200 block 100th Avenue West: An unknown suspect cut the lock from a parked trailer and stole tools.
1000 block B Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a a vehicle.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
19100 block Olympic View Drive: A subject requested a welfare check on their ex and kids.
19100 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a housing dispute regarding children between family members.
