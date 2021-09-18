Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 7-12, 2021

Sept. 7

21600 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a disturbance.

8200 block Talbot Road: A man dumped a foul-smelling liquid near his neighbor’s property.

18400 block 72nd Avenue West: A fraudulent account was opened using stolen information.

9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: An unknown subject entered a parking garage and stole tools.

23600 block 79th Avenue West: Police investigated sexual assault allegations.

800 block Main Street: A man reported an assault by a roommate.

23700 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from a van.

9800 block 237th Place Southwest: A woman reported her adult son was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. No crime was determined to have been committed.

Sept. 8

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was located and arrested by another law enforcement agency.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle owner observed an unknown subject inside their vehicle. The suspect fled and was not located.

Highway 99/212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant from another law enforcement agency.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a credit card was stolen and used to make fraudulent purchases.

23800 block Highway 99: Two men got into an argument and a firearm was displayed.

22700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at a business for assaulting the owner.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: The husband of a deceased patient reported abuse from hospital staff.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

8000 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A man punched multiple panels of glass out of a front door while arguing with his mother and brother.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police investigated a third-party report of sexual abuse.

10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A man was arrested for warrants causing a disturbance.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a sex offense.

22900 block 74th Avenue West: A man was seen moving through backyards, stopping moving vehicles and attempting to get inside of one. He fled the scene and was later arrested.

Sept. 9

23800 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest at a closed business.

23000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing a catalytic converter.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business.

23800 block 101st Place West: Officers checked on the welfare of an 11-year-old girl after receiving allegations of abuse.

23200 block Highway 99: A girlfriend and boyfriend got into an verbal altercation.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail after attempting to rob a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after trespassing at a local business.

22400 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle equipped with a tracking device was located and recovered.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and was trespassed.

6100 block 244th Street Southwest: Police assisted another law enforcement agency with a warrant arrest during a traffic stop.

Sept. 10

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23500 block 75th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a suspicious activity report at a residence, possibly related to an ongoing nuisance issue with a neighbor.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: Officers responded to an argument between an engaged couple and learned about past unreported domestic disturbance.

23800 block Highway 99: Multiple diners left without paying for their food.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a father and daughter.

22100 block Highway 99: Police administered Narcan to a subject overdosing.

23600 block Highway 99: A domestic disturbance occurred in a parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a shooting victim at a local hospital.

Sept. 11

22300 block Highway 99: Police investigated an arson at a commercial business structure. See related story here.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was unintentionally damaged by a shopping cart.

600 block Walnut Street: A man received anonymous text messages and a phone call from an unknown person demanding money or the man would be harmed.

23200 block 64th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with responding to a report.

500 block Elm Way: Witnesses saw two suspects steal multiple catalytic converters.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic incident.

300 block Main Street: A catalytic converter was stolen.

Sept. 12

200 block Bell Street: A vehicle was stolen from a secured parking garage at a local condo complex.

1300 block 11th Place North: Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The suspects were interrupted and fled the scene in a red sedan.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen after being left in a shopping cart.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman assaulted her daughter-in-law.

22200 block Highway 99: An unoccupied vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

24300 block 77th Place West: A vehicle was prowled in a local neighborhood and a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after stealing a drink by filling an empty can with a fountain drink.

10100 block 241st Place Southwest:Police responded to a property line dispute between neighbors.

7400 block Soundview Drive: A woman lost money in a fraudulent online romantic relationship with a stranger.

7400 block Soundview Drive: A woman lost money due to being scammed by a fraudulent investment.

10400 block 231st Street Southwest: A credit card was stolen from a mailbox, after which fraudulent charges were discovered

900 block Walnut Street: A wedding ring was stolen from the home of a memory care patient.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman walked into a store and caused a disturbance.