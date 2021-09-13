Edmonds police investigating Plum Tree Plaza fire as arson

The early morning fire that severely damaged all 14 businesses at the Plum Tree Plaza in Edmonds Saturday, Sept. 11 is being investigated as arson, Edmonds police said Monday.

Edmonds police detectives are working with South County Fire as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) as they continue the investigation, Edmonds police spokesperson Acting Assistant Chief Josh McClure said.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with flames coming from a business within the small complex at 22315 Highway 99. Fire and police were on the scene within minutes of the calls to 911, and firefighters were eventually able to contain the three-alarm blaze. Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to assist South County Fire. About 75 firefighters were at the scene as well as multiple area law enforcement personnel.

Evidence from the scene appeared to show that the blaze started in the Waroeng Jajanan Iindonesian market but multiple units were destroyed. The entire building suffered damage to some extent from smoke and/or water, McClure said.

South County Fire requested the assistance of the ATF, and Edmonds police detectives — who also responded — applied for and received a search warrant for the property. “Evidence collected at the scene by the fire marshal and ATF suggests that this fire was set intentionally, McClure said. Edmonds police detectives are continuing to work with ATF on the investigation, which includes collecting surveillance footage from area locations, he added.

Anyone in the community who may have information about who is responsible for this arson can call the tip line at 425-771-0212 or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.