Edmonds scenics: Sunrise, mountains — and a rainbow 19 mins ago 14 Sunrise seen from Pine Street. (Photo by Sandra Casperson) Early morning red sky along the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A sunrise rainbow seen from near Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sarah Berstein) An early morning rainbow looking west from Meadowdale. (Photo by Mike Murdock) The rainbow reflected at the Edmonds Marina, just before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) And anther rainbow view. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Morning sun on the Olympic Mountains. (Photo by Bob Seidensticker) From a stunning red sunrise to sun touching the mountains to a rainbow, photographers were busy in Edmonds Wednesday morning.
