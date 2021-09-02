Edmonds School District bus driver shortage could affect bus routes

With in-person learning scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 8 (or Monday, Sept. 13 for kindergarteners), the Edmonds School District notes that a shortage of school bus drivers could impact bus routes.
The school bus driver shortage is being felt nationwide and across Washington state. “While our routes will still operate, please be patient as our buses will be full and could take longer to load and unload at the bus stops,” the district said in an announcement this week.
The district also offered the following tips to make the process run as smoothly as possible:
- Families with younger students, especially kindergarteners, should label their student’s backpack with their name, route and bus stop information so it is clearly visible.
- Download the Edulog Parent Portal to track your bus route and stay on top of changes: bit.ly/ESDParentPortal
- Talk with your student about your drop-off and pick-up plan. Identify landmarks so they know when it’s time to get off of the bus. Younger students should know who will be meeting them at the bus stop each day.
- Be patient and friendly with drivers — the first week of school can bring unexpected delays as new traffic patterns develop.
