Edmonds School District students return to classroom

Wednesday marked the first day of the 2021-22 school year in the Edmonds School District, and a return to in-person learning for most students.

Students in grades 1-12 attended classes on Wednesday; kindergartners will start next Monday, Sept. 13.

Parent Rachel Martin was at Edmonds’ Chase Lake Elementary School to send off her sixth grader to class. She said she is excited for him and his middle school-age brother to be around their friends again after a year of virtual learning. But she also reported feeling some trepidation after hearing about the number of COVID-19 cases that some other Seattle-area school districts — which started last week — are experiencing. As a parent, the news “is a little unnerving,” she said, adding that she told her two boys beforehand, “We’re going to do the first week and see how it is.”