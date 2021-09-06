Edmonds Waterfront Center finances, COVID grant awards on Sept. 7 council agenda

A financial presentation from Edmonds Waterfront Center staff and a discussion of proposed COVID relief grant awards to Edmonds-based nonprofit organizations are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its virtual business meeting Tuesday night.

The council will also hear a proclamation on Suicide Prevention Month.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Persons wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized.If you want to make audience comments by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in executive session — closed to the public — at 6 p.m. to discuss real estate acquisition and potential or pending litigation.