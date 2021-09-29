Edmonds Waterfront Center online auction now open

The Edmonds Waterfront Center’s online auction is now open, and here’s how you can participate:

1. Purchase an event ticket for $25:

Edmonds Waterfront Center Gala Celebration (ejoinme.org)

2. Preview items and then register for bidding at ewcauction2021.ggo.bid. Note: this is a secure site, and you will be asked to create a password and give a credit card for bidding

Silent auction bidding opened at noon Wednesday, Sept. 29

Live auction bidding opens at noon Saturday, Oct. 2

Silent and live auctions close at noon Sunday, Oct. 3

3. Join the Waterfront Center Saturday, Oct. 2 starting at 7 p.m. All registrants are automatically entered into a raffle drawing!

Like many nonprofits in the area, the Edmonds Waterfront Center had to shift from a planned in-person gala and auction to a virtual event. All proceeds benefit the Waterfront Center, which serves local seniors and also offers multigenerational programming at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.