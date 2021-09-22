Election notes: Cass sponsoring Oct. 2 town hall on drug addiction, homelessness

Edmonds City Council Position 2 candidate Janelle Cass is hosting a town hall Saturday, Oct. 2 on “Drug Addiction and Homelessness: What have we learned from Seattle?”

The event will run from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2, at the covered pool shelter at Yost Park, 9535 Bowdoin Way in Edmonds. Panelists include the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild and representatives from organizations providing recovery services.

There will be opportunity to for open discussion following the presentations but questions can also be submitted ahead of time to: JanelleCassForEdmonds@outlook.com.

