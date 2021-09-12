Election Notes: Chen hosting general election kickoff event at Hickman Park Sept. 18

Edmonds City Council Position 2 candidate Will Chen is hosting a general election kickoff and mid-autumn celebration at Edmonds’ Hickman Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. According to an announcement from the Chen campaign, the free event will feature music with “special performances by authentic Lion Dancers.”

Social distancing and mask wearing are required.

“The Lion Dancers were a huge hit with the kids during the Edmonds Fourth of July Parade, and I am excited to bring them back for this event,” Chen said.

Hickman Park is located at 23700 104th Ave.W. in Edmonds.

