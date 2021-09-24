Empty Bowl event benefits Edmonds Food Bank

Edmonds Food Bank supporters gathered at the Edmonds Yacht Club Thursday evening for the food bank’s annual Empty Bowl fundraising event — this year transformed into an outdoor speakeasy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chef Navi and Chef Dane provided soup to go, with fresh bread from Cottage Bakery, and attendees also received a hand-crafted art bowl to take home.

Each month the food bank needs 1,750 gallons of milk, 3,000 volunteer hours and 170,000 pounds of food. The food bank serves an average of 327 families every week, in addition to supporting Neighbors in Need and the Hygiene Station weekly. They also serve 75 at the monthly College Place School distribution. Learn more at www.edmondsfoodbank.org.

Event sponsors included Windermere Edmonds, Cline Jewelry, DME CPA Group, Chermak Construction, Main Street Commons, First Financial Bank, Alaska Federal Credit Union, Venetian Stone Works, CG Engineering and Bill Wallace Agency.

In-kind sponsors were Cottage Community Bakery, Chef Dane, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, Glazed and Amazed, Branding Iron, Niles Peacock Bar, My Edmonds News, Edmonds Beacon, Seattle Wood Turners and Yu Tang Ceramics.

Baked goods were provided by Cottage Community Bakery, Trophy Cupcakes, Chanterelle, Mel and Mia’s, Cafe Louvre, Moon Rabbit Pastry, Cakes by Squirrel, Zak Abusnaineh and Deborah’s Homemade Pies.

— Photos by Ken Pickle