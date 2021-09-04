EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — For the Faces I Will Never See, Owl Love, Childhood Memories

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

For the Faces I Will Never See

Christmas 2020

Long stretches of handling the hooks*

with rhythmic certainty

seamlessly moving forward on a row

occasionally looking up at a movie

seen before many times

(knowing which scene is coming)

sometimes losing track

of the sequencing cadence

or noticing the row does not look right,

counting, counting, ripping out,

saying a word not safe for work,

re-reading instructions

then back on track,

finishing the main pattern

and refining the border—

the final step—until

done at last!

For the faces I will never see,

you bundled newborns in other arms,

my love goes out to you.

I imagine my yarn

chucked against your chin,

but that is where my story ends.

Wear it well

and pay it forward

for children of your own

if you can.

*Crochet

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Owl Love

Sometimes on my morning run,

I hear the call and response

of two owls.

They move around,

never in the same place twice,

but I know who they are

because the smaller of the two

is one white note higher

on the keyboard,

and each has a pitch

always the same.

No one owl initiates the call

every time.

They take turns.

The 2-hoot call is followed

by a two-Mississippi wait

for the 2-hoot response,

then they take 15 seconds

to think about it

before the next exchange.

I imagine both

are saying the same thing:

“I am yours.

I am here for you.”

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Childhood Memories

Memories of my childhood

are hopelessly corrupt.

Facts are elusive.

The core event may stay the same,

protruding like a stone

in a turquoise tidal pool,

but ancillary facts appear,

disappear, reappear,

and shape-shift over time.

Facts are fleeting,

but feelings are forever

and absolutely incorruptible.

Memories are not unlike

the garden-variety dream

where the main takeaway

is not the inscrutable plot,

but the emotion I am feeling

when I awake.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Dave Baldwin retired in 2017 from the Walt Disney Company after more than 40 years as a technical writer and editor. He lives in Lake Stevens.