EPIC Poetry Group Poet’s Corner: If I could, Dark Night of the Soul, Where do they go?

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

If I could

I would run my fingers over your heart

Tentatively searching for the hurt

Which I fear you harbor

I would

If I could

Feel the rough texture of your bruises

The ones in your soul

Signs of struggle as you searched

For who you were

Not who you really wanted to be

How do I heal that brutal hurt

How can I cease the demise of innocence

For to me, that is what you will always be

Pure, perfect

But I would

And how I wish I could

Soothe those angry signs of pain

When you realized

What you were willing to lose

To be able to gain

Zeinab Masud Agha

~ ~ ~ ~

Dark Night of the Soul

(‘Dark night of the soul,’ a phrase coined by St John, referring to mystics aching for a union with the Divine.)

Seattle is endless, luscious beauty

But it can also be

A space of endless duty

At cut throat speed

the best operate

Amazonian success

Only this will satiate

This American dream

It paused for while

When Covid travelled

for miles and miles

Suddenly we found a solitary space

A sinister vacuum

An uneasy grace

It was time to touch and even listen to

Those quiet needs

Seeped deeply through

So very far inside our souls they were

These soft voices

Of His and Hers

Somewhere in search of an endless dream

We forgot to listen

To smothered screams

But this virus made us pause and sense

The pain of adolescence

Those days of youth when we felt our heart

And wondered when life would really start

Social isolation

It reminded us

Of a space of solace

Where we sensed

Where we heard

White as snow, black as coal

Today is St John’s ‘Dark night of the Soul’.

Zeinab Masud Agha

~ ~ ~ ~

Where do they go?

As I look above

At celestial bodies serene in social isolation

I realize that they are not like us

Clamoring for connection, for recognition

Is that where my father is now?

Where do the deeply loved go

When they leave us?

To a place ‘unhaunted’ by lingering notions of loneliness?

For on earth he was lonely

His children lived across the world

while he was still in this world

He would recite poetry to himself

during his darkening days

To see if he could still remember

Softly murmuring his favourite couplets

With his immense love of words and verse

He tried

to keep his mind and memory intact

He tried

to rise beyond his weariness

But as he grew weaker,

the verses he recited

grew shorter

His great will

no longer valiant enough

to overpower

the weakness of his body

The day by day decline of amazing grace

His back bent further,

his cane no longer enough

He needed human support

But the verses he recited

did not find a response

The loneliness still resounding

from stoic walls around him

Perhaps the pain of silence became

Unbearable

Perhaps that’s why the sky gleams

a glorious silver light

Perhaps I can find him within the stars

Still softly reciting some verse

No more fear of those lonely spaces

No more fear of forgetting his lines

or being forgotten himself

Zeinab Masud Agh

~ ~ ~ ~ ~